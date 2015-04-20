Why?

…you should Advertise with Community Connect London

Leave A Lasting Message Consumers clip and save magazine ads for future reference. Magazines provide a lasting, durable message with time to study a brand’s benefits

Leave A Credible Message Magazine ads are perceived to be highly credible, believable and trustworthy sources of information

Leave a Message that will be SEEN Your investment will reach the eyes of your target market as it won’t get buried with other pieces of advertising as contained in newspapers and other print media

Marketing Dollars spent Wisely With competitive rates and circulation that will reach your target market directly, your branding message will be read by influential readers looking for their options for local products and services





MAGAZINES MOTIVATE READERS & INCREASE YOUR SALES!





Media Kit

For advertising information and to view the Rate Card, CLICK below:



WE HAVE A SOLUTION FOR EVERY BUDGET. GIVE US A CALL AND WE WILL HELP YOU REACH YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE!







Other Benefits of Advertising with Community Connect London:

Your Logo on every page of the Community Connect Website

Businesses advertising with Community Connect get noticed by members of the community with a click-able SEO enabled link on the scrolling “Advertiser’s Bar”. Your logo is visible from every page of the Community Connect website with measurable real-time analytics! (Business Directory Listing Exempted)

Community Event Calendar

Do you have an event that you would like to promote? Advertisers receive a free listing in the online Community Event Calendar.

Digital Editions

Deliver your message to our growing online audience! Digital editions of Community Connect London is delivered directly to even more readers making your advertising investment really build mileage.

Inserts & Special Advertising Options

At a fraction of the cost of direct mail, inserts capture the attention of readers and affords you the added flexibility of producing a piece on unique paper stock and of a custom size – from postcard to poster. Outserts allow you to include your unique marketing message in unique ways such as with clear, imprinted polybags. Contact us to find out how we can customize your marketing needs.

For advertising bookings, inquiries and rates contact: advertising@communityconnectlondon.ca