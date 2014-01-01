Connects the Business Community to residents with featured content about individuals, businesses and non-profit associations within our neighbourhoods and beyond. The “Community Corner” keeps readers informed about local happenings, along with informative and helpful ideas for everyone – from young people and baby boomers to our valued seniors. The magazine also supports entrepreneurial ventures, providing helpful information and feedback to the business community.

Community Connect London is read by families, parents and individuals who live, play and work in London. Our readers are educated, informed and want to find out how to maintain and improve their family life while supporting the local community. Our readers are Mom, Dad, their kids and parents…

And You.

Community Connect London reaches your target market at an affordable rate that makes sense. We realize the importance of a solid marketing strategy and a budget that supports your return on investment. With a Business Directory and compelling content printed in every issue, this publication stays on the coffee tables of your potential customers longer.

Your Return on Investment

Did you know that the average magazine is read 3.2 times, per reader? And, with an average readership of 3.1 persons per household, your advertising message will reach more of your consumers. Furthermore, magazines have a long shelf life; people keep them for future reference. This increases the length of time the magazine remains in the home, making it one of the few publications that will be read by most members of the household. No other family, business and community magazine provides more effective coverage.

Who receives Community Connect London?

Community Connect London has a circulation of 10,000 and is delivered free to businesses and homes in London and beyond, reaching readers from ages 8 to 100.

Community Connect London connects your business with your target market though superior reach, delivering pertinent information that creates an effective marketing vehicle to convey your advertising message with impact.